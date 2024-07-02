Menu

Canada

Closed rest stop on Coquihalla Highway to undergo redevelopment

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 6:18 pm
1 min read
An artist’s rendition of what Gateway 286 could look like. The project will be located at the former rest stop at the junction of the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector. View image in full screen
An artist’s rendition of what Gateway 286 could look like. The project will be located at the former rest stop at the junction of the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector. Submitted
A B.C. rest stop that closed six years ago will, in time, once again host tourists and travellers needing a road break.

Located at the junction of the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector, the rest stop at Exit 286 was shuttered by the province in 2018.

The nearby town of Merritt pleaded with the government to keep the popular tourist site open, but to no avail.

Click to play video: 'A former rest stop near Merritt will be transformed into a commercial hub'
A former rest stop near Merritt will be transformed into a commercial hub

Destination BC, which ran the rest stop, said that when the Ministry of Transportation announced in 2016 that it was spending $9 million on a new rest stop at nearby Loon Lake, the rest stop’s days were numbered.

Fast-forward, and a partnership between private enterprise and local First Nations, which now own the property after a land transfer, has devised a plan to reinvigorate the seven-acre site.

Called Gateway 286, the ambitious project will include 30,000 square feet of commercial space, electric vehicle charging, drive-through restaurants, a coffee shop, and a pet-friendly area.

“The project is described as an unprecedented example of how partnerships between First Nations, industry and government can bring meaningful, recurring financial benefits to the local First Nations’ communities,” said Troika Management Corp. of Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Canyon Park and Othello Tunnels to partially re-open in July'
Coquihalla Canyon Park and Othello Tunnels to partially re-open in July
The partnership also includes PR Petroleum (Canco) of Kelowna and five Nicola Valley bands, with one company (Spayum Holdings LP) representing the First Nations.

The City of Merritt is also involved and is providing water and sewer services to the site, in support of a future development called Ranchlands Village.

Troika Development held an official but informal groundbreaking ceremony in 2022, stating that sewer and water lines would have to be constructed before site development could begin.

And, last week, Troika submitted development permits to Merritt city council.

More information is expected later this summer regarding the project.

 

