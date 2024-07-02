Outburst in courtroom after N.B. youth put on house arrest in fatal stabbing case

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old charged with aggravated assault in the Fredericton stabbing death of Mark Brooks II, known as Barnsey, has been released from custody after pleading not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Another youth, who is charged with second-degree murder in the case, saw his bail hearing adjourned on Tuesday. It’s now scheduled for July 17.

Both were 17 at the time of the charges and their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The individual charged with assault has been placed under house arrest as part of his release conditions ordered by the judge. The youth is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 22.

News of his release caused an outburst in court from some of Brooks’ family members, including from someone who yelled and stormed out.

Story continues below advertisement

Brooks was a member of Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary’s First Nation. Sitansisk Chief Allan Polchies Jr. also expressed disappointment with the youth’s release.

“Today’s release of one of the folks that are involved in this is very upsetting,” he said in an interview.

He also called on the court to communicate more with the victim’s family.

“There has been no communication since last week, which is very sad. Everyone deserves justice,” he said.