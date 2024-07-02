Red Deer RCMP charge father of injured child with aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Alberta man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault that sent a young child to hospital with what police say were “serious injuries.”

In a news release issued Tuesday, Red Deer RCMP said the charges stem from an investigation that began last month.

“On June 20, 2024 Red Deer RCMP were notified by Child and Family Services of a young child in the hospital with serious injuries,” police said. “After additional investigation and consultation, it was determined that the injuries were consistent with an assault. On June 27, 2024, officers arrested the father of the child.”

The man, who police did not identify by name in order to protect the child’s identity, has been charged with aggravated assault, failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The accused was released from custody but the RCMP said he must abide by a number of conditions.