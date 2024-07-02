B.C. woman sentenced to 12 months probation in crash that killed Burnaby senior

Send this page to someone via email

After a lengthy delay and a warrant for her arrest, a Maple Ridge woman has been sentenced to 12 months probation and a six-month driving ban in connection with a crash that killed a senior in Burnaby nearly three years ago.

Jena Toni Dae, 26, was convicted of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

Burnaby RCMP said the driver of a blue 2020 Honda Civic was travelling eastbound on Kincaid Street at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, when they turned north on Smith Avenue and collided with a 75-year-old pedestrian in the crosswalk.

2:21 Driver sentenced in fatal Burnaby motorcycle crash

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The male victim was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Dae was charged with the MVA offence on June 14, 2022.

A sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for Dec. 20, 2022 – when a bench warrant was instead issued for Dae’s arrest.

Months later on Aug. 29, 2023, Burnaby RCMP issued a news release seeking the public’s help to locate Dae, who was wanted in relation to the fatal pedestrian collision.

0:43 Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle Surrey crash

At the time, police said Dae was linked to a blue 2020 Honda Civic and was known to frequent Maple Ridge and Mission and also visit northern B.C.

Dae was eventually arrested and released with a $1,000 deposit following a bail hearing on Dec. 19, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

She was ordered to abide by two conditions: attending all court appearances in person and reporting to her bail supervisor as directed.

A sentencing hearing was rescheduled for May 31, when a finding of guilty was entered in court records.

The judge rendered a decision on June 28.

Dae was also ordered to pay a $1,400 fine and a $210 victim surcharge by June 30, 2025.