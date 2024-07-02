Menu

Weather

B.C. weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
A map showing the severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. View image in full screen
A map showing the severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large swath of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Sent out at 10 a.m., the weather warning stretches from the Fraser Canyon in the west to the Kootenays in the east.

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches when weather conditions produce thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Global Okanagan Weather: July 1, 2024
As with every thunderstorm watch it has issued this year, the national weather agency added there’s also a heightened risk of debris flows over areas scarred by recent wildfires.

In the Okanagan, Tuesday’s forecast features clouds, a chance of showers or thunderstorms, a 30 to 70 per cent chance of rain and a high of 25 C, along with an overnight low of 11 C.

The normal temperatures are highs of 26 C and lows of 11 C.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

