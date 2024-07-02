Menu

Weather

Hot, dry, sunny weather on the way for most of B.C. this week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: July 1'
B.C. evening weather forecast: July 1
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has your Canada Day weather for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Hot, sunny and dry weather is on the way for many parts of B.C. this week.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said a high-pressure building ridge will bring a “steady jump” in maximum temperatures across the province.

“In the Southern Interior, afternoon readings will soar to above 30 degrees and will reach the mid to upper 30s on the weekend,” he added. “On the South Coast, Thursday will be a few degrees warmer and by the weekend values in the low 30s are likely in areas away from the ocean.”

A look at some of the temperatures across B.C. on Thursday, July 4. View image in full screen
A look at some of the temperatures across B.C. on Thursday, July 4. Global News
A look at the forecast highs across the province this weekend. View image in full screen
A look at the forecast highs across the province this weekend. Global News
Madryga said it’s likely records will be broken, despite this being a typically hot time of year. Overnight, temperatures will remain in the mid-teens, bringing little relief from the heat.

“Based on the latest long-range weather charts, this stretch of incoming significant heat will hold for many days, especially in the Interior,” Madryga added.

Hot, dry, sunny weather on the way for most of B.C. this week - image View image in full screen
Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

