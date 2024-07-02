Hot, dry, sunny weather on the way for most of B.C. this week

Send this page to someone via email

Hot, sunny and dry weather is on the way for many parts of B.C. this week.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said a high-pressure building ridge will bring a “steady jump” in maximum temperatures across the province.

“In the Southern Interior, afternoon readings will soar to above 30 degrees and will reach the mid to upper 30s on the weekend,” he added. “On the South Coast, Thursday will be a few degrees warmer and by the weekend values in the low 30s are likely in areas away from the ocean.”

View image in full screen A look at some of the temperatures across B.C. on Thursday, July 4. Global News

View image in full screen A look at the forecast highs across the province this weekend. Global News

Madryga said it’s likely records will be broken, despite this being a typically hot time of year. Overnight, temperatures will remain in the mid-teens, bringing little relief from the heat.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on the latest long-range weather charts, this stretch of incoming significant heat will hold for many days, especially in the Interior,” Madryga added.