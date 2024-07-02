Menu

Canada

Concern as Quebec cuts number of family reunification applications it will accept

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says feds, province of Quebec need to work together on immigration'
Trudeau says feds, province of Quebec need to work together on immigration
RELATED - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday during a visit to Quebec City, that the province “itself controls over half of all the temporary immigrants in Quebec. They need to come forward with a proposal — we’ve come forward with a number of measures that we’re taking on, that we are doing to address some of the concerns that Quebec has and if they want to do more, well then we need to do it together.” – Jun 10, 2024
A group representing Quebecers waiting to sponsor family members living abroad says the province is acting in bad faith by slashing the number of family reunification applications it will accept.

Laurianne Lachapelle of Quebec Réunifié says the decision will cause yet more stress and delays for Quebec families who already wait far longer than other Canadians to bring over relatives.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Quebec announced last week it will process a maximum of 13,000 family reunification applications over the next two years, after approving more than 16,500 in 2022 and more than 10,000 in the first six months of 2023.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette says the government wants to ensure that the number of approved files doesn’t exceed the province’s immigration cap.

While Ottawa has final approval, applicants who want to bring spouses or other family members to Quebec must first obtain a selection certificate from the province.

Lachapelle, who has been waiting for two years to bring her Guatemalan husband to Quebec, says she’s worried the cuts will result in the federal government deeming applications incomplete and closing them, forcing people to start over again.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

