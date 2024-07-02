Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Death of woman hit by freight train an accident, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 12:30 pm
1 min read
A train on a railroad track. View image in full screen
A train on a railroad track. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fatal train incident in Winnipeg early Monday has been ruled an accident, police say.

Officers were called to Union Station around 4 a.m., where they learned that a 38-year-old woman was getting off a passenger train near the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue when she was hit by a freight train headed in the opposite direction.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the freight train’s conductor stayed at the scene to speak with investigators, and no arrests are expected due to the accidental nature of the incident.

Click to play video: 'Slippery conditions likely a factor in fatal train crash in RM of La Broquerie: RCMP'
Slippery conditions likely a factor in fatal train crash in RM of La Broquerie: RCMP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices