Death of woman hit by freight train an accident, Winnipeg cops say

A fatal train incident in Winnipeg early Monday has been ruled an accident, police say.

Officers were called to Union Station around 4 a.m., where they learned that a 38-year-old woman was getting off a passenger train near the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue when she was hit by a freight train headed in the opposite direction.

Police said the freight train’s conductor stayed at the scene to speak with investigators, and no arrests are expected due to the accidental nature of the incident.