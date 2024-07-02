Calgary mayor to provide update on status of city’s water system

Send this page to someone via email

It has been nearly one month since a catastrophic water main break threatened Calgary’s water supply and triggered restrictions on use of the resource, but it is possible the city may soon loosen or even lift some restrictions.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek is scheduled to provide an update on the city’s water system at 10:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Crews are beginning to pressurize the repaired water main following several days of tests and checks.

On Monday, Gondek said the water tested by Alberta Health Services following flushing of the repairs exceeded quality guidelines.

However, she warned that the pressurization step involves risk, so crews will proceed slowly.

–With files from The Canadian Press