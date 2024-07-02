Driveway paving, home repair scam sees victims out $40K: Montreal-area police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal-area authorities are searching for potential victims of a man accused of defrauding homeowners of more than $40,000 by offering driveway paving and other home repair services.

Longueuil police said Tuesday that Patrice Lamer, 42, was arrested in connection with the reported scam that unfolded in different sectors on Montreal’s south shore.

Going door to door, police allege Lamer said he worked with the company Gestion Multi Pro and provided quotes for paving services.

Police say he also eventually approached residents with an expanded offering of painting, balcony repair and paving stone services.

“He demanded deposits from his victims of amounts varying between $450 and $3,700, payable in money,” police said in a statement.

“In some cases, the work was partially carried out or was simply never undertaken.”

Police say four residents from the cities of Brossard and Longueuil contacted authorities to report the alleged fraud. During the police investigation, more people came forward.

Lamer was arrested by police following a total of five arrest warrants. Investigators say upwards of 20 cases are “linked to events involving Lamer” across five cities in 2024.

Longueuil police say any potential victims can contact them at 450-463-7211.