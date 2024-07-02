Passenger arrested after taxi driver stabbed in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested after a taxi driver was stabbed in the downtown core.

Police said the stabbing happened near Lower Sherbourne and The Esplanade at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said there was an altercation between a passenger and the taxi driver.

The taxi driver was stabbed and taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

In a later update, police said the suspect was arrested. Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

There is no word on what led to the altercation.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Lower Sherbourne + The Esplanade

7:48 p.m.

– Altercation between a Taxi driver and a passenger

– Taxi driver was stabbed

– Police are on scene

– Victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries

– Sherbourne St is closed S/B at The Esplanade#GO1435919

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 2, 2024

Story continues below advertisement