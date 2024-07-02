Menu

Crime

Passenger arrested after taxi driver stabbed in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 6:29 am
1 min read
Toronto police say a taxi driver was injured after a stabbing in the downtown area. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a taxi driver was injured after a stabbing in the downtown area. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested after a taxi driver was stabbed in the downtown core.

Police said the stabbing happened near Lower Sherbourne and The Esplanade at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said there was an altercation between a passenger and the taxi driver.

The taxi driver was stabbed and taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

In a later update, police said the suspect was arrested. Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

There is no word on what led to the altercation.

