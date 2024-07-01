Menu

Canada

Co-ops in Saskatchewan are still recovering from cybersecurity incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
Co-ops across Saskatchewan are amongst many in western Canada that are recovering from a cybersecurity incident, according to the Federated Co-operatives Limited. View image in full screen
Co-ops across Saskatchewan are amongst many in western Canada that are recovering from a cybersecurity incident, according to the Federated Co-operatives Limited. File / Global News
Co-ops across Western Canada are still recovering from a cybersecurity incident.

The incident was posted on Federated Co-operatives Ltd.’s Facebook page last week, with the company stating that local retail stores and cardlock fuel locations had been impacted.

“Federated Co-operatives Limited is experiencing a cybersecurity incident,” the statement read. “This is impacting some internal and customer-facing systems and could impact our current inventory of certain grocery items.”

The statement added that some systems were shut down as a precaution and an investigation was underway.

A number of cardlocks had been opened across the province, including a few in Saskatoon and Regina.

— with files from Gates Guarin 

