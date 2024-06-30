Canada Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Regina, Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Canadians in Saskatchewan and across the country will come together to celebrate the country’s 157th birthday.

Here’s more information on what’s open and closed on Canada Day — and how to stay safe and get around the city.

Regina

All Civic Offices will be closed. The city’s landfill will open at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but entry gates will close 15 minutes early. The leaf and yard waste depot will open at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city’s waste collection, which includes garbage, recycling, food and yard, will be picked up as usual as per schedules.

Regina’s Transit Service will be provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. The information centre and RIDEline will be closed.

The city’s Paratransit Service will operate using a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Riverside Memorial Park office will be closed. Regina cemeteries gates will open be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Northwest Leisure Centre will remain closed for annual shutdown until July 3. The Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 to 6 p.m.

The Sportplex – Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre will open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit Regina.ca for outdoor individual pool schedules.

There will be no parking meters in effect on this day.

The City of Regina will have a day filled with exciting events with a pancake breakfast to kick off celebrations. The annual fireworks display will occur after sunset.

The city reminds residents to be aware of road closures and increased traffic enforcement around the Wascana Park area.

“Starting at 9 p.m., Albert Street between College Avenue and Regina Avenue will be closed,” the city stated in a release.

“The Regina Police remind drivers not to park illegally or stop on the road to watch the fireworks, especially on the Highway 1 bypass between Assiniboine Avenue and Wascana Parkway, and on Broad Street between College Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.”

Saskatoon

Several civic service hours have also been adjusted for Canada Day.

Saskatoon City Hall, the Remai Modern, the Cosmo Civic Centre and all public libraries will be closed.

Saskatoon’s City Transit will be running on holiday service hours. After the fireworks, free buses will leave from locations on either side of the river: 3rd Avenue northbound/north of 19th Street; and Broadway Avenue southbound/south of 12th Street.

Garbage collection will run as scheduled and parking payment on city streets will not be required. More information can be found on the city’s website at saskatoon.ca.

The Saskatoon Fire Department reminds residents and visitors of safe practices for purchasing, enjoying and disposing of fireworks.

“This Canada Day, low-hazard fireworks can only be discharged on private property between the hours of dusk and 11 p.m. on Monday, July 1,” according to a release.

“Low-hazard fireworks are designed for public recreational use. These fireworks travel less than 50 m (160 ft) high and include items such as roman candles, sparklers, fountains, wheels, volcanoes, mines and snakes.”