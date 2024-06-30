Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets set process in motion for Nate Schmidt buyout

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted June 30, 2024 4:05 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg Jets' (left to right) Neal Pionk, Nate Schmidt and Nino Niederreiter celebrate Schmidt's goal against the Anaheim Ducks during a game in Winnipeg on March 15. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' (left to right) Neal Pionk, Nate Schmidt and Nino Niederreiter celebrate Schmidt's goal against the Anaheim Ducks during a game in Winnipeg on March 15. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
If the Winnipeg Jets were going to divest themselves of the remaining year of Nate Schmidt’s US$5.95-million contract, they had until 4 p.m. CT on Sunday when the NHL buyout window closed.

So it came as no surprise when Schmidt was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

It would be expected the Jets will confirm the buyout if and when the veteran defenceman goes unclaimed during the waiver period. If Schmidt is bought out, he will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens at 11 a.m. CT on July 1.

According to PuckPedia, the cap savings from the Schmidt buyout for Winnipeg will come in at just over US$3.2 million for the 2024-25 season.

Winnipeg acquired Schmidt in a trade with Vancouver just under three years ago on July 27, 2021, sending a 2022 third round pick to the Canucks in exchange for the St. Cloud, Minn., native who will turn 33 on July 16.

In his three years as a Jet, Schmidt scored 13 goals and added 52 assists for 65 points in 211 games. This past season, the former Washington Capital, Vegas Golden Knight and Canuck mostly partnered with fellow Minnesotan Dylan Samberg on an effective third defence pairing. But Schmidt was also made a healthy scratch 19 times by head coach Rick Bowness, in addition to the first two games of the Jets opening round playoff series loss to Colorado.

Winnipeg is expected to utilize some of that cap savings in an attempt to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent centre Sean Monahan, whom the Jets acquired from Montreal for a 2024 first-round draft pick on Feb. 2.

Winnipeg is also expected to be active in free agency when the market opens on July 1.

The vacancy on the Winnipeg blue line could also result in more playing time for 2019 first-round pick, and pending restricted free agent, Ville Heinola, who had by all accounts made the team this past season before suffering a broken ankle in the Jets final exhibition game versus Ottawa on Oct. 5, 2023.

