Funding boost of $52M for Surrey schools amid overcrowding crunch

With Surrey having one of the fastest growing populations in British Columbia over the past few years, naturally its student enrollment is growing too.

It has been reported for a few years, schools in Surrey already lack adequate space for the existing student base — and with the estimated growth of roughly 2,500 new students every year, more student spaces are needed.

In response, the province announced on Tuesday that it will be spending $52.5 million for 875 new student spaces. That brings the total provincial funding for Surrey school spaces up to $218.5 million for 2024.

The latest funding will see the addition of 17 new classrooms at Old Yale Road Elementary, six classrooms at Latimer Road Elementary and 12 classrooms at William Watson Elementary.

“We are taking urgent action in Surrey and finding innovative solutions to make sure schools get the classrooms they need faster,” said Rachna Singh, B.C. Minister of Education and Child Care.

“These new additions are part of our government’s ongoing efforts and will bring much-needed spaces to three more Surrey schools as we continue to make important investments in Surrey.”

Along with the classrooms, additional corridors will be built. All are expected to be ready by fall 2025.

“Our population is growing and Surrey is welcoming students at a much higher rate than ever before,” said Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley.

The newest funding adds to the $800 million already sent to Surrey for the creation of 13,500 student seats over the past six years.

“This announcement is an important step in the right direction and welcome news for many families in Surrey who are experiencing capacity challenges in their neighbourhood schools,” said Laurie Larsen, chair of the Surrey Board of Education.

“The additional classroom space is vital in allowing us to welcome and educate the hundreds of new students and families moving to our district every year.”

Surrey Schools recently approved its 2025-2026 five-year capital plan, which is requesting $5 billion for student space needs, which can be broken down to $1 billion per year.

With the $218.5 million total budget for the year, that covers only about 22 per cent of the funds requested by the school district.

Surrey has roughly 85,000 students in elementary and secondary schools.

The city is projected to grow to a total of one million residents by 2042. According to the latest Statistics Canada population census from 2021, the city has about 585,000 people.

Surrey schools have been getting so overcrowded that the district announced it was staggering start and end times for some students to increase capacity.

Three schools were also forced to suspend enrolment, even for students in the catchment area, due to overcrowding.

The pressure from rapid growth is so strong that kindergarten registration is exceeding the available capacity at Latimer Road Elementary School in Cloverdale, the district said in March.

Bayridge Elementary and Grandview Heights Secondary were already closed to in-catchment students.

It also used roughly 400 portables around the city to house students this past school year.

From September 2023 to March 2024, there has been an increase of around 1,000 students in kindergarten to Grade 12 in the Surrey School District.