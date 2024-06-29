Menu

Crime

Man wielding a machete, causing late night bus chaos arrested: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 29, 2024 4:11 pm
1 min read
FILE - A Winnipeg Transit bus. Police say a man was arrested Saturday after smashing bus windows with a machete. View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg Transit bus. Police say a man was arrested Saturday after smashing bus windows with a machete. Randall Paull/Global News
Winnipeg police say they arrested a man after an incident early Saturday on a bus involving a machete.

On Saturday at 1 a.m., police were sent to the area of Grassie Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard after mischief was reported on a bus.

Police say a man and a teen girl boarded the bus and began verbally fighting. The two later got off the bus and the driver locked the doors.

The man then tried to get back on the bus but was denied. Police say he then pulled out a large knife, later confirmed to be a machete, and began to damage multiple bus windows.

Police say no one was injured and officers arrested the man and teen girl and placed them in custody.

A 19-year-old man is facing possession of weapon charges as well as mischief charges. The 16-year-old girl was detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

