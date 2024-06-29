WestJet cancels flights as surprise strike begins on long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet says it’s cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline’s planes announced it went on strike hours earlier.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) announced its members started to strike around 5:30 p.m. MDT Friday because the airline’s “unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable.”

The move came after the federal government issued a ministerial order for binding arbitration on Thursday.

The order also followed two weeks of turbulent discussions with the union on a new deal.

Calgary-based WestJet has lambasted the move by the mechanics union, saying it’s “extremely outraged at these actions and will hold AMFA 100 per cent accountable for the unnecessary stress and costs incurred as a result.”

On Thursday, WestJet said that AMFA “confirmed they will abide by the direction. Given this, a strike or lockout will not occur, and the airline will no longer proceed in cancelling flights.”

The change in position on Friday seemed to shock both travellers and executives alike.

“Is my flight on Sunday in jeopardy?” asked Andrew Wheatley of Edmonton in a post to X.

“I support a union’s right to strike if it’s legal. And hopefully, they will get a good deal. But at the same time, I have to be at work Monday morning,” he added.

In an update to its membership, the union negotiating committee referenced an order by the Canada Industrial Relations Board that does not explicitly bar any strikes or lockouts as the tribunal undertakes arbitration following labour minister Seamus O’Regan’s directive Wednesday.

However, in a statement posted to X on Saturday, O’Regan said he is reviewing the decision.

“I am reviewing the Board’s decision, which is clearly inconsistent with my direction to the Board,” the statement read. “I will be looking at additional steps to protect the interests of the employer, the union and all Canadians travelling over this national holiday weekend.”

This isn’t the first time WestJet has been on the verge of a strike. Last year, the airline averted a strike in the early hours of the May long weekend, but not before cancelling over 230 flights and forcing thousands of people to have their travel plans changed.

— With files from Global News