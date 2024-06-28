Yankees rally in sixth inning, beat Blue Jays 16-5

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A three-run homer from Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres’s two-run blast sparked a six-run sixth inning and a 16-5 win for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The victory snapped the Yankees (53-31) season-high four-game losing streak and halted the Blue Jays (37-44) mini two-game win streak before 34,791 at Rogers Centre.

Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) cruised through the first five innings, giving up only a run on one hit and striking out seven with a walk.

But after Jahmai Jones and Anthony Volpe singled to begin the sixth inning, Soto slammed his longball to right field to provide the Yankees with a 4-3 advantage and end Kikuchi’s outing.

Three batters later, after J.D. Davis doubled home Aaron Judge, Torres followed suit with a two-run shot off reliever Nate Pearson.

Former Toronto starter Marcus Stroman also was outstanding through four innings. He gave up a first-inning run when George Springer singled home Bo Bichette. It was Springer’s ninth RBI in three games and fourth consecutive hit after smashing two three-run homers and adding a single in the series opener on Thursday.

The Blue Jays got to Stroman in the fifth inning for two runs to end his evening. Toronto loaded the bases when Spencer Horwitz was hit by a pitch after singles from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Bichette.

A slow roller to second base from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. forced Horwitz out at second but scored Kiner-Falefa.

A Justin Turner walk reloaded the bases and another run scored when Springer was hit by a pitch. He later left the game with a left-hand contusion.

Guerrero killed the rally when he attempted to score on a pitch that got by Yankees catcher Jose Trevino. But Trevino recovered in time to catch Guerrero at the plate.

Stroman lasted 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

The Yankees tied the game in the fourth inning. Judge smartly stopped on his way to second base after Horwitz fielded Davis’s grounder in front of Judge. Horwitz threw out Davis, but Soto scored from second base when Guerrero’s throw was to the first-base side.

Guerrero smashed his 13th homer of the season off reliever Luke Weaver in the seventh inning for Guerrero’s fifth in seven games.

Alex Verdugo and D.J. LeMahieu restored New York’s four-run lead with back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the eighth inning off reliever Trevor Richards.

New York piled on with seven more runs in the ninth to increase its hit total to 18. Yankees reliever Michael Tonkin (3-3) registered the win.

HIT STREAK

Kiner-Falefa extended his hit streak to 12 games with his leadoff single to centre in the fifth inning. He added his seventh homer of the season in the sixth inning. It’s the longest-hitting streak by a Blue Jay in 2024.

ON DECK

Chris Bassitt (6-6) will start for the Blue Jays in the third game of the four-game series on Saturday. The Yankees will counter with lefty Nestor Cortes (4-6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.