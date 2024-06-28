Menu

Crime

12 rocks or heavy objects thrown from overpass in west Edmonton in 3 months

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 8:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 bricks thrown off Whitemud Drive overpass part of disturbing trend at 53 Avenue overpass'
2 bricks thrown off Whitemud Drive overpass part of disturbing trend at 53 Avenue overpass
WATCH (Feb. 23): Two men have been left rattled after bricks thrown off a southside overpass smashed into their vehicles on Whitemud Drive — two of nine such incidents Edmonton police are investigating. Kabi Moulitharan reports – Feb 23, 2024
Edmonton police are investigating 12 instances of rocks or other heavy objects being thrown from an overpass onto Whitemud Drive in the west end between March 27 and June 22, 2024.

The Edmonton Police Service said Friday that in these 12 reported cases, rocks or heavy pieces of debris were allegedly thrown from the pedestrian bridge on the overpass and onto vehicles on Whitemud Drive between 149th Street and 184th Street.

The crimes caused significant damage to vehicles and could have injured people inside the vehicles, police stressed.

Click to play video: 'Rock through windshield on Whitemud Drive rattles Edmonton woman'
Rock through windshield on Whitemud Drive rattles Edmonton woman

“In 2002, a 75-year-old man was killed in an incident like this, and two teenagers were charged with manslaughter,” said Const. Tylar Heigh in a news release Friday.

“Throwing objects at moving vehicles can have severe consequences, including the death of civilians and serious criminal charges for the accused.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary driver says rock thrown from overpass smashed truck window'
Calgary driver says rock thrown from overpass smashed truck window

Police are still investigating whether this series of crimes is connected to similar cases on Whitemud Drive in south Edmonton in late 2023 and early 2024.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

