12 rocks or heavy objects thrown from overpass in west Edmonton in 3 months

Edmonton police are investigating 12 instances of rocks or other heavy objects being thrown from an overpass onto Whitemud Drive in the west end between March 27 and June 22, 2024.

The Edmonton Police Service said Friday that in these 12 reported cases, rocks or heavy pieces of debris were allegedly thrown from the pedestrian bridge on the overpass and onto vehicles on Whitemud Drive between 149th Street and 184th Street.

The crimes caused significant damage to vehicles and could have injured people inside the vehicles, police stressed.

“In 2002, a 75-year-old man was killed in an incident like this, and two teenagers were charged with manslaughter,” said Const. Tylar Heigh in a news release Friday.

“Throwing objects at moving vehicles can have severe consequences, including the death of civilians and serious criminal charges for the accused.”

Police are still investigating whether this series of crimes is connected to similar cases on Whitemud Drive in south Edmonton in late 2023 and early 2024.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.