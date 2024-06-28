Red Deer bus stabbing sends man to hospital with minor injuries

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after a stabbing on a bus in Red Deer, Alta.

The RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting that one passenger had stabbed another passenger while exiting a city transit bus in the Clearview Meadows area of Red Deer.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was eventually tracked down by multiple RCMP units and later arrested.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to Red Deer Regional Hospital for medical treatment,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“Red Deer RCMP would like to extend gratitude to the public for their assistance and quick actions prior to the arrival of first responders. The cooperation of citizens played a crucial role in managing the situation.”

The Mounties said charges are pending against a 32-year-old man from Red Deer.

Story continues below advertisement

Further details are expected to be released once a Judicial Interim Release Hearing is complete.

Residents with information regarding this incident or any illegal activity within the city of Red Deer can contact Red Deer RCMP. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.