Edmonton police issue warning about violent sexual offender on release

Send this page to someone via email

Police in are warning the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who is living in Edmonton and is alleged to have recently broken several conditions of his release.

In a news release Friday, the Edmonton Police Service said they have reasonable grounds to believe that Prinderjit Binning, 29, “will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

Binning is subject to a court order with conditions and is being supervised by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the EPS. Police say that he recently “failed to report to his supervisor and breached several conditions of his release order.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Binning is described as 5’11” tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information about Binning’s location can contact police at 780-423-4567.