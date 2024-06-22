Edmonton police issue warning about violent sexual offender ahead of release

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have issued a warning about the release of a violent sexual offender whom they believe could commit another violent crime.

Police said in a news release Saturday that Darrell Gauthier, 38, of Edmonton, is being released from custody and will be living in the city.

Gauthier is subject to a court order, with conditions, and will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service. EPS has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Gauthier is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of an offence,” the EPS said in their statement.

“Gauthier has victimized an adolescent female in a sexual manner. He also assaulted security officers and other male victims with weapons.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Gauthier is subject to a series of court-ordered conditions that include a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, not travelling outside of the city without approval and not being in the presence of children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult.

He also is not allowed to buy, own or consume any alcohol or drugs. In addition, Gauthier cannot possess any weapons.

Anyone with any information about potential breaches of these conditions or concerning behaviour by Gauthier can contact EPS.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of this process is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures,” police said.

“Releasing this information is NOT intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action which itself could constitute a criminal offense.”