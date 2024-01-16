Violent sexual offender Jason Hipson released in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning Tuesday about a convicted violent sexual offender who is being released from custody and will reside in Edmonton. Officers believe he will commit another offence in the community.

Police said 47- year- old Jason Hipson is known to physically harm his victims. Hipson has sexually assaulted both women and teen girls, police said. According to the Edmonton Police Service, he preys on victims by gaining their trust or the trust of their family.

Hipson has a lengthy criminal history dating back 15 years.

The RCMP previously said Hipson was convicted between 2005 and 2007 in Yarmouth, N.S., of robbery, use of imitation firearms, break and enter, sexual interference and sexual assault. The RCMP did not go into detail about what incident(s) the charges stemmed from.

The EPS said Hipson is under a number of court ordered conditions:

He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor

He must not travel out of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor

Not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved by his supervisor or designate

Not be within 100 meters of a public park, public swimming area, daycare, school ground, playground, recreational centres, community centres, youth shelters, public libraries, or any other area where people under the age of 16 are present or can reasonably expected to be present unless he has received written approval from his supervisor or designate

Not to purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages. Not to consume or possess any drug listed in the Schedule of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, excluding cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him or any other intoxicating substances

View image in full screen Photo of Jason Hipson, convicted violent sexual offender, released Jan 16, 2024. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Hipson is five-foot-four inches tall and weighs 168 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Hipson will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.