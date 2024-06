See more sharing options

The Calgary Flames traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Mangiapane had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 75 games for the Flames last season.

