Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Jagmeet Singh makes case to new Alberta NDP leader amid party separation talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Singh congratulates Nenshi on Alberta NDP win: ‘We have a united goal’'
Singh congratulates Nenshi on Alberta NDP win: ‘We have a united goal’
Speaking in Toronto, Ont., on Thursday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said that he has congratulated former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi on his recent electoral victory as Alberta’s NDP leader. “We have a united goal. Right now, at the provincial level in Alberta — and a lot of places — Conservatives are a threat to the people,” Singh said.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested Thursday that breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the party would be a mistake.

Singh is reacting after newly elected Alberta NDP Opposition Leader Naheed Nenshi said he intends to ask provincial party members if they want to separate from the federal party.

Party constitutions dictate that members of a provincial NDP are automatically members of the federal party.

Nenshi says every day he hears members in Alberta expressing their desire to separate themselves from Singh, who is heavily criticized in the Prairies for propping up the Liberal government through their confidence-and-supply-agreement.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Singh says he spoke with Nenshi following his win last weekend and told him the federal and Alberta NDP need to remain united in their goals to bring down conservatives.

He says the best way to achieve that goal is by being united, and that he made that very clear to Nenshi.

Click to play video: 'Nenshi aims to transform Alberta NDP, faces challenge in divided Calgary'
Nenshi aims to transform Alberta NDP, faces challenge in divided Calgary

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

