St. Thomas police make arrest in fatal weekend hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Days after St. Thomas, Ont., police appealed to the public for help, an arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

View image in full screen On June 22, around 1:20 a.m., Carissa George, 34, was struck and killed at Sunset Road and Fingal Line. Police said previously that the driver involved did not remain at the scene after the crash. Carissa George (Supplied)

John Charles Michael McLellan, 35, of Thamesville, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and two counts of operation while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since the moment our police services was contacted last week, our investigative teams have been working tirelessly,” Chief Marc Roskamp said during an afternoon press conference.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This is precisely the type of crime that has no place in our city, and we will expend all resources to ensure (the driver) is held accountable.”

Following the collision, police released video of the suspect vehicle and asked anyone in the area at the time with any information to contact them.

Fatal Collision – Fail to Remain At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Saturday June 22nd @STPSmedia responded to a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian that took place at the intersection of Sunset Road & Fingal Line.https://t.co/JvJP5zq1x5 pic.twitter.com/fePAWgwb40 — St. Thomas Police (@STPSmedia) June 22, 2024

Police are still asking anyone with dashcam or security footage in the area to contact them at 519-6331-1224.

“Even though someone’s been arrested, and we have the person in custody, our work isn’t done and we’re still looking for any more information that we can have,” said Sgt. Matt Lobsinger, who oversees the criminal investigations division.

Story continues below advertisement

“If anyone was out Saturday morning between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m. and had a dashcam on their vehicle, let us know.”

McLellan appeared in court Thursday morning and remains in custody.