Canada

St. Thomas police make arrest in fatal weekend hit and run

By Benjamin Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted June 27, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
A 35-year-old Thamesville man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident after a weekend hit and run that killed a 34-year-old woman. View image in full screen
A 35-year-old Thamesville man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident after a weekend hit and run that killed a 34-year-old woman. Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL
Days after St. Thomas, Ont., police appealed to the public for help, an arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

On June 22, around 1:20 a.m., Carissa George, 34, was struck and killed at Sunset Road and Fingal Line. Police said previously that the driver involved did not remain at the scene after the crash. View image in full screen
On June 22, around 1:20 a.m., Carissa George, 34, was struck and killed at Sunset Road and Fingal Line. Police said previously that the driver involved did not remain at the scene after the crash. Carissa George (Supplied)

John Charles Michael McLellan, 35, of Thamesville, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and two counts of operation while prohibited.

“Since the moment our police services was contacted last week, our investigative teams have been working tirelessly,” Chief Marc Roskamp said during an afternoon press conference.

“This is precisely the type of crime that has no place in our city, and we will expend all resources to ensure (the driver) is held accountable.”

Following the collision, police released video of the suspect vehicle and asked anyone in the area at the time with any information to contact them.

Trending Now

Police are still asking anyone with dashcam or security footage in the area to contact them at 519-6331-1224.

“Even though someone’s been arrested, and we have the person in custody, our work isn’t done and we’re still looking for any more information that we can have,” said Sgt. Matt Lobsinger, who oversees the criminal investigations division.

“If anyone was out Saturday morning between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m. and had a dashcam on their vehicle, let us know.”

McLellan appeared in court Thursday morning and remains in custody.

