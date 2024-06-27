Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud. Nunavut's territorial flag flies in Ottawa, Tuesday June 30, 2020. View image in full screen
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud. Nunavut's territorial flag flies in Ottawa, Tuesday June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.

Karima Manji, who is not Indigenous, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000, after her twin daughters used fake Inuit status to receive benefits from two organizations.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The judge went beyond the Crown’s recommendation for two years jail.

The judge says Manji defrauded the territory’s Inuit by stealing their identity and victimizing the family of an elderly Inuk woman, who has since died.

The judge says Manji’s actions are an egregious example of the exploitation of Indigenous Peoples and the punishment must fit the crime.

Charges against Manji’s daughters were dropped after the mother pleaded guilty.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

