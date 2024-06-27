‘Houses don’t just explode’: Winnipeg police continue to investigate Transcona incident

Although there are still questions around an explosion that rocked the Transcona neighbourhood Wednesday morning, residents can breathe a sigh of relief after a police update on the unusual incident.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told reporters that police have been able to safely locate the residents of the Camrose Bay home, which was destroyed in the explosion, which firefighters described Wednesday as “catastrophic.”

So far, no major injuries have been reported, although all that remains of the house is its foundation, and a number of neighbouring homes also suffered damage in the explosion.

“The investigation is going to guide us in the direction it needs to. Right now, we’ve had a catastrophic event in a residential neighbourhood, and we’re doing everything in our power to determine what was the cause,” Michalyshen said.

“Houses don’t just explode. There was a reason for it.”

Michalyshen said it’s too early to say if the explosion was criminal in nature.