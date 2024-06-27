Menu

Canada

‘Houses don’t just explode’: Winnipeg police continue to investigate Transcona incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Police speak to Winnipeg media Thursday, in front of a home that mysteriously exploded a day earlier. View image in full screen
Police speak to Winnipeg media Thursday, in front of a home that mysteriously exploded a day earlier. Jordan Pearn / Global News
Although there are still questions around an explosion that rocked the Transcona neighbourhood Wednesday morning, residents can breathe a sigh of relief after a police update on the unusual incident.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told reporters that police have been able to safely locate the residents of the Camrose Bay home, which was destroyed in the explosion, which firefighters described Wednesday as “catastrophic.”

So far, no major injuries have been reported, although all that remains of the house is its foundation, and a number of neighbouring homes also suffered damage in the explosion.

‘My legs are still shaking’ : House explosion rattles east-Winnipeg residents

“The investigation is going to guide us in the direction it needs to. Right now, we’ve had a catastrophic event in a residential neighbourhood, and we’re doing everything in our power to determine what was the cause,” Michalyshen said.

“Houses don’t just explode. There was a reason for it.”

Michalyshen said it’s too early to say if the explosion was criminal in nature.

‘Catastrophic’ house explosion rocks Winnipeg community
