Moose Jaw police seek volunteers to find missing 80-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteers have been called to Moose Jaw, Sask., to help locate an 80-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning.

Glen Bell, who has also gone by the name ‘Archie,’ went missing around 11:30 a.m. from his home.

“This is not unusual for Bell however due to his age, he gets lost more frequently when going on walks,” Moose Jaw police said Wednesday. “That’s why we’re asking the public to be on the lookout for him.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Bell is described as five feet eight inches tall and is possibly wearing a red plaid jacket and grey sweatpants. Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Police added that Bell’s black dachshund, Alfi will “most likely” be with him.

On Thursday, police put out a call for volunteers to help search the city.

Story continues below advertisement

— More info to come.