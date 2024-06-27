Menu

Crime

Edmonton police ask for public’s help finding suspect in ‘serious, unprovoked’ assault

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
Stadium Edmonton stabbing suspect View image in full screen
On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Downtown Branch patrol officers were in the area of Muttart Xing NW and Stadium Road when they were approached by a male security guard that had been stabbed. Supplied: Edmonton police
Edmonton police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who allegedly stabbed a security guard near Commonwealth Stadium earlier this month.

In a news release Thursday, police described the incident as “a serious, unprovoked assault.”

The security guard suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Sunday, June 2, at around 1:16 a.m., police officers were in the area of Muttart Xing NW and Stadium Road when a security guard who had been stabbed came up to them.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Police Service stats show violent crime up in 2023'
Edmonton Police Service stats show violent crime up in 2023
“Reportedly, he had been doing his rounds at a construction site in the area when he became involved in a verbal confrontation with a group consisting of one female and two males,” EPS said in a news release. “One of the male suspects then stabbed the security guard before the group fled the location.”

The main suspect involved in the stabbing is believed to be about 30 to 33 years old, five feet tall with a smaller build — about 110 pounds. He had dark hair, large lips and gapped teeth. He was wearing a red hat, black pants, a black jacket and a white hoodie with a design on the front at the time.

Police released a photo and a composite sketch of the suspect on Thursday.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

