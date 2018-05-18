Edmonton police investigate assault with a weapon on Jasper Avenue
Edmonton police taped off part of a sidewalk on Jasper Avenue near 102 Street as they investigated an assault with a weapon on Friday night.
Police said a male was injured but did not provide details about the injury or say how old he is. They also did not say if any arrests were made in connection with the incident.
Police tape could be seen in front of a downtown coffeeshop at about 8:30 p.m. Police did not say when they expected to release the scene.
More to come…
