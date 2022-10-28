4 wanted on warrants after random assault in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has issued warrants for four men believed to be involved in a random assault in downtown Calgary on Thanksgiving Monday.

Police said the victim was at the Harry Hays building trying to renew his passport before he realized it was closed for the holiday.

According to a news release Friday, the victim was walking home when he was approached by five men who began to assault him while attempting to steal his backpack. Police say the incident happened at around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 10 along Dermont Baldwin Way S.E.

CPS said the victim was transported to hospital in stable condition with several injuries.

The police said they have identified and issued warrants for four men in relation to the assault. All four men are wanted for robbery:

Calvin Calf, 43, is described as approximately five feet eight inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

John Malcolm, 46, is described as approximately five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Raymond Ladouceur, 40, is described as six feet tall and 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Martin Belanger, 26, is described as approximately six feet one inch tall and 160 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

A fifth suspect is in custody on unrelated charges but officers said charges in relation to the incident are expected to be laid.

“Random violence has no place in our city. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. Everyone has the right to access city services and walkways free from fear of violent behaviour by those who seek to harm others for their own personal gain,” said District 1 Inspector Clare Smart in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.