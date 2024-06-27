Menu

Canada

Canada's dental care plan is expanding. Who's eligible now?

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 11:36 am
2 min read
Canada's dental care plan launch
WATCH: Who is eligible for the Canadian Dental Care Plan? – May 21, 2024
The federal dental care plan is entering the second phase of its planned rollout, Health Minister Mark Holland said in an announcement Thursday.

“For families who have children 18 and under, and to persons with disabilities, that service is now here for you. You can apply today, and be able to get the help your family needs,” Holland said.

The program criteria state eligibility is for households with a family net income less than $90,000.

Holland said the program had already helped a large number of people.

“In six weeks, 200,000 people have gotten care. Almost 11,500 providers representing about 40 per cent of providers across the country are participating. Almost all hygienists, almost all denturists, are participating,” he said.

Holland said the federal government was working with provinces and territories to manage the phased rollout.

“We’re co-ordinating these benefits with provinces and territories to make sure that that is a seamless experience and to make sure that the base principle of this program, which is so important, is that it’s based on medical need,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Dental hygienists encourage seniors to seek treatment under the Canadian Dental Care Plan'
Dental hygienists encourage seniors to seek treatment under the Canadian Dental Care Plan

Phased rollout

The federal government unveiled its dental care plan last December, announcing that the rollout would be done in phases.

Applications for the dental plan first opened for seniors aged 87 and up starting in December 2023, expanding in phases by age group.

Starting in January, seniors aged 77 to 86 could apply. Then in February, seniors aged 72 to 76 could apply. Starting in March, seniors aged 70 to 71 were eligible to apply.

In May, the government said seniors aged 65 to 69 could start applying.

Thursday’s announcement was the second last phase of the rollout and starting in 2025, all remaining eligible Canadian residents will be able to apply online.

Once enrolled, Canadian residents who qualify will be sent a welcome package by Sun Life with a member card and a starting date for when their oral health-care services will be covered.

— with files from Global’s Katie Dangerfield.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

