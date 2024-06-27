Menu

Crime

Alberta murder-conspiracy trial to hear about data on phones seized from Coutts blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2024 10:16 am
A police phone expert is to continue testifying today at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

Sgt. Ken Kuong has already told the jury that an enormous amount of data was found on four phones seized from the 2022 protest over COVID-19 measures.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are charged with conspiring to kill Mounties at the protest that paralyzed traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing.

The two men were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers in Coutts.

On Wednesday, the jury watched a police interrogation video of Olienick breaking down in tears as he learned the blockade had disbanded in part because of his arrest.

In the video, Olienick tells police he and others formed the blockade to take a stand against a takeover of Canadian freedoms by tyrants, including United Nations troops and Chinese communists.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

