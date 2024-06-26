New Canada vs. U.S.A. hockey rivalry on horizon

Send this page to someone via email

More chapters will soon be added to the best rivalry in hockey.

On Wednesday, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey announced the formation of a new series involving each country’s best junior-aged players.

The CHL-USA Prospects Challenge, scheduled to start this November, will feature top draft-eligible prospects representing their nations in a two-game series.

2:14 Pride, heartbreak after Oilers lose Stanley Cup Final

The CHL squad will consist of players from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. The National Team Development Program (NTDP), which is based in Michigan, competes in the USHL and also plays against NCAA teams, will represent the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The NTDP’s website features testimonials from former players, including former NHLer Ryan Kesler.

“Playing for your country is one of the greatest things any athlete can do,” said Kesler. “The NTDP’s on- and off-ice programs built the foundation I needed to become the player I am today.”

The series will last for a minimum of three years, and hosting duties will rotate between the two organizations. This fall’s dates and times have not yet been revealed.

“The Canadian Hockey League is excited to partner with USA Hockey to add this one-of-a-kind event for both our players and fans to enjoy over the coming seasons,” said CHL president Dan MacKenzie.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Serving as a best-on-best showcase, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will provide our top draft-eligible players from across the CHL with a great opportunity to demonstrate their elite talent and world-class skill set as they work towards hearing their name called at the NHL draft.”

1:25 Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo finally a Stanley Cup champ

USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said, “We’re very much looking forward to this creative new event with the Canadian Hockey League. It will provide our players with yet another opportunity to compete at a high level on the international stage as an additional part of their overall development.”

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, the Kelowna Rockets acquired the rights to a high-scoring forward this week and then promptly signed him.

Levi Benson of Chilliwack tallied 16 goals and 34 assists for 50 points in 29 games last season with Yale Hockey Academy.

The 16-year-old is listed at 5-5 and 125 pounds. He’s also the younger brother of NHLer Zach Benson, who was selected by Buffalo in the first round, 13th overall, in the 2023 NHL draft.

Zach Benson played three years in the WHL, all with the Winnipeg Ice. In his last junior season, the 5-10 forward tallied 36 goals and 62 assists for 98 points in 60 games.

In the NHL, he had 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 71 games as a rookie.

7:46 Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup loss: Looking back and wondering what is next?

The Rockets are hopeful the younger Benson will follow the same path.

Story continues below advertisement

He had planned on going the NCAA route, and was committed to Arizona State, but those plans changed.

His WHL rights were owned by the Swift Current Broncos, who selected him in the sixth round (118th overall) of the 2022 Prospects Draft.

However, Kelowna traded three draft picks (a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick, and a 2028 conditional sixth-round pick) to land Benson.

“Levi is a skilled, competitive forward who will help add depth to our lineup,” said Rockets assistant general manager Curtis Hamilton. “We would like to welcome Levi and the Benson family to the Rockets organization.”

“I am very proud and honoured to be able to sign with the Kelowna Rockets,” said Benson.

“I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches and everyone who has helped me along the way. I am super excited to get things going in K Town.”

The new series replaces the CHL versus Russia Series, a six-game affair that featured a Russian team playing two games each against the WHL, OHL and QMJHL.

That series started in 2003 and lasted until 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID, then shelved in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.