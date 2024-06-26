Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Neil Young pulls out of Ontario music festival, replaced by another ‘Canadian rock legend’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 7:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Music fans feeling mixed as Neil Young, other artists sell song rights'
Music fans feeling mixed as Neil Young, other artists sell song rights
WATCH: Music fans feeling mixed as Neil Young, other artists sell song rights – Jan 10, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The organizers of an Ontario music festival are offering refunds to fans who want them after Neil Young cancelled his headline slot. Bryan Adams is stepping in.

Rock the Park in London, Ont., announced on Wednesday that the Neil Young with Crazy Horse cancelled its summer tour, including a headline spot at the festival on July 13.

The iconic Canadian rockstar was forced to take a long break from his tour after “a couple” of people involved fell ill at a show in Detroit.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break,” Young said in a statement.

Brad Jones, the owner of Rock in the Park, wished Young a speedy recovery and said that Bryan Adams had agreed at short notice to take over the slot.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“From one Canadian rock legend to another, we will rock the park Saturday to close out the 20th anniversary,” he said. Neil Young pulls out of Ontario music festival, replaced by another ‘Canadian rock legend'”And just maybe, we can talk Bryan into adding a couple of Neil Young with Crazy Horse hits to his set!”

Those who bought tickets for Saturday, July 13, will be offered refunds or the option to keep their tickets and see Bryan Adams instead.

Alan Doyle and The Sheepdogs are also set to play.

More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices