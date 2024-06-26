Send this page to someone via email

The organizers of an Ontario music festival are offering refunds to fans who want them after Neil Young cancelled his headline slot. Bryan Adams is stepping in.

Rock the Park in London, Ont., announced on Wednesday that the Neil Young with Crazy Horse cancelled its summer tour, including a headline spot at the festival on July 13.

The iconic Canadian rockstar was forced to take a long break from his tour after “a couple” of people involved fell ill at a show in Detroit.

“We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break,” Young said in a statement.

Brad Jones, the owner of Rock in the Park, wished Young a speedy recovery and said that Bryan Adams had agreed at short notice to take over the slot.

“From one Canadian rock legend to another, we will rock the park Saturday to close out the 20th anniversary,” he said. Neil Young pulls out of Ontario music festival, replaced by another ‘Canadian rock legend'”And just maybe, we can talk Bryan into adding a couple of Neil Young with Crazy Horse hits to his set!”

Those who bought tickets for Saturday, July 13, will be offered refunds or the option to keep their tickets and see Bryan Adams instead.

Alan Doyle and The Sheepdogs are also set to play.