B.C. weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Interior

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior.
The warning stretches from the South Cariboo in the north to the Central Okanagan, and includes the Nicola, South Thompson and North Okanagan regions.
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when weather conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
“There is a heightened risk of debris flows over areas impacted by burn scars,” Environment Canada added.
For Wednesday, the national weather service is forecasting either showers or thunderstorms for the Southern Interior, with 10 to 15 millimetres of precipitation, along with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 11 C.
