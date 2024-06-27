Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Mixed forecast for Canada Day weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 3:34 pm
1 min read
Mid-20 temperatures are expected over the Canada Day long weekend. View image in full screen
Mid-20 temperatures are expected over the Canada Day long weekend. SkyTracker Weather
Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 20s on Thursday afternoon as mostly cloudy skies blanket the region, along with a chance of rain.

For Friday, sunnier conditions will return to finish the last workweek of June, with the mercury rebounding into the mid-20s.

The long weekend will start on a mostly cloudy note, along with a slight chance of showers late Saturday, as temperatures climb to around 26 C.

For Sunday, the forecast features a chance of showers, along with lingering clouds, and a daily high in the mid-20s as the month of June wraps up.

On Canada Day, Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds plus a daytime high of around 24 C.

A gradual warm-up is slated to arrive through the first week of July.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

