Okanagan weather: Mixed forecast for Canada Day weekend

Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 20s on Thursday afternoon as mostly cloudy skies blanket the region, along with a chance of rain.

For Friday, sunnier conditions will return to finish the last workweek of June, with the mercury rebounding into the mid-20s.

The long weekend will start on a mostly cloudy note, along with a slight chance of showers late Saturday, as temperatures climb to around 26 C.

For Sunday, the forecast features a chance of showers, along with lingering clouds, and a daily high in the mid-20s as the month of June wraps up.

On Canada Day, Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds plus a daytime high of around 24 C.

A gradual warm-up is slated to arrive through the first week of July.

