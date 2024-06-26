Menu

Canada

Automatic licence plate renewals set to begin in Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
Ontario drivers will soon have their licence plates renewed automatically.

The Ford government noted in a news release Wednesday that the change will take effect on July 1 “and will save vehicle owners time, amounting to more than 900,000 hours every year.”

“First, we eliminated licence plate sticker fees for passenger vehicles, saving drivers $120 a year for every car they own. Now, we’re saving drivers valuable time and making their lives easier by automatically renewing licence plates,” said Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria.

Plates for passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, mopeds and motorcycles will renew automatically 90 days before they’re set to expire as long as the vehicle owner doesn’t have any outstanding fines or tolls, and has valid insurance.

The province said that if a licence plate cannot be renewed automatically, the owner of the vehicle will be notified and will have to renew either manually or online or at a ServiceOntario location.

Vehicle owners can sign up for digital notifications from ServiceOntario about issues relating to automatic renewal. For those who haven’t signed up, they will receive notifications in the mail.

Until the measure takes effect, licence plates are required to be renewed manually.

