Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bikes and scooters seized in Lake Country raid

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 10:19 am
1 min read
On June 19, Mounties in the Central Okanagan community executed a warrant on a residence in the 4400-block of Chase Road stemming from a lengthy investigation.
On June 19, Mounties in the Central Okanagan community executed a warrant on a residence in the 4400-block of Chase Road stemming from a lengthy investigation. COURTESY: LAKE COUNTRY RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Bikes and scooters were among the ill-gotten goods recovered in a police raid in Lake Country last week.

On June 19, Mounties in the Central Okanagan community executed a warrant at a residence in the 4400 block of Chase Road stemming from a lengthy investigation.

“The search warrant resulted in the recovery of several mountain bikes, bike parts and a number of electric scooter batteries,” RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Former Kelowna Mountie slapped with written reprimand'
Former Kelowna Mountie slapped with written reprimand
Trending Now

“Two males were arrested for possession of the stolen property and released pending further investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Lake Country RCMP said its dedicated to targeting property theft and holding those responsible accountable.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We remind the public to document their bike serial numbers as this helps us immensely in returning stolen bikes such as these to their rightful owners,” RCMP said.

Police suggested people consider using an online registry such as Project 529 to help catalogue their bikes and record the necessary information.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices