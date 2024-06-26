Bikes and scooters seized in Lake Country raid

Send this page to someone via email

Bikes and scooters were among the ill-gotten goods recovered in a police raid in Lake Country last week.

On June 19, Mounties in the Central Okanagan community executed a warrant at a residence in the 4400 block of Chase Road stemming from a lengthy investigation.

“The search warrant resulted in the recovery of several mountain bikes, bike parts and a number of electric scooter batteries,” RCMP said.

3:23 Former Kelowna Mountie slapped with written reprimand

“Two males were arrested for possession of the stolen property and released pending further investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Lake Country RCMP said its dedicated to targeting property theft and holding those responsible accountable.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We remind the public to document their bike serial numbers as this helps us immensely in returning stolen bikes such as these to their rightful owners,” RCMP said.

Police suggested people consider using an online registry such as Project 529 to help catalogue their bikes and record the necessary information.