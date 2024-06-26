Bikes and scooters seized in Lake Country raid

Bikes and scooters were among the ill-gotten goods recovered in a police raid in Lake Country last week.
On June 19, Mounties in the Central Okanagan community executed a warrant at a residence in the 4400 block of Chase Road stemming from a lengthy investigation.
“The search warrant resulted in the recovery of several mountain bikes, bike parts and a number of electric scooter batteries,” RCMP said.
“Two males were arrested for possession of the stolen property and released pending further investigation.”
In a statement, Lake Country RCMP said its dedicated to targeting property theft and holding those responsible accountable.
“We remind the public to document their bike serial numbers as this helps us immensely in returning stolen bikes such as these to their rightful owners,” RCMP said.
Police suggested people consider using an online registry such as Project 529 to help catalogue their bikes and record the necessary information.
