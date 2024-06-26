Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than 50 workers to be laid off from Ontario Science Centre, union says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 6:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Government defends Ontario Science Centre shutdown'
Government defends Ontario Science Centre shutdown
WATCH: The Ontario government is defending its decision to close the Ontario Science Centre at Don Mills and Eglinton permanently. The decision follows an engineering report documenting the need to repair portions of the buildings within months. As Sean O’Shea reports, opponents of the closure and proposed relocation say the shutdown was a political tactic. 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Layoffs have begun at the Ontario Science Centre.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union says more than 50 food service workers will be laid off over the next few days.

The union says the workers are employed by Levy Canada, an outside contractor.

The province announced an abrupt closure of the science centre last Friday afternoon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Infrastructure Ontario says there were structural problems with parts of the roof that necessitated the surprise closure of the building to the public.

The closure has sparked an outcry among local residents, science lovers and the architectural firm that designed the building.

“This government is clearly trying to find excuses for closing down this beautiful, historic building,” said union president J.P. Hornick.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“But they didn’t count on how many people across Ontario love the Science Centre and want it to stay open, right where it is.”

The province previously announced the science centre would move down to the new Ontario Place, which is in the early stages of construction, where it will join a massive spa, revamped concert venue and a new marina.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices