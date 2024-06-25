Menu

Crime

2 men charged in connection with death of Poundmaker First Nation man

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 7:05 pm
1 min read
Police Lights View image in full screen
Two men have been charged in connection to the 2023 killing of 31-year-old Lee Bearsears from the Poundmaker Cree Nation. File / Getty
Two men have been charged in connection with the 2023 killing of 31-year-old Lee Bearsears.

Last October, police responded to a report of a dead person on the Poundmaker First Nation, who the Saskatchewan Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service later identified the person as Bearsears of Little Pine First Nation.

Police said a man from the Little Pine First Nation has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Another man from Poundmaker First Nation faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: A previous web copy version had an incorrect headline for Dr. Tamara Hinz. Global News regrets the error.

— with files from Brody Langager and The Canadian Press

