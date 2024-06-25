Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency offers aid to Carrot River after storm

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says firefighters and emergency response team members are arriving in Carrot River, Sask., Tuesday to support the community after it faced extreme damage and power outages from storms.

The Town of Carrot River declared a state of emergency Monday and activated an emergency operations centre.

“A total of 19 Type One and Two firefighters, along with two members of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s (SPSA) Emergency Response Team, will be in the town today assisting with the removal of debris and providing other support as needed,” the SPSA said Tuesday.

It said an emergency services officer is also providing help in the community’s emergency operations centre.

The SPSA said the mobile command post is also being deployed in the community. It will act as a staging area and is equipped with tools and resources that can help workers in the area.