Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency offers aid to Carrot River after storm

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 5:48 pm
1 min read
The SPSA announced Tuesday that it will be assisting Carrot River, Sask., after the community faced extreme damage following a storm.
The SPSA announced Tuesday that it will be assisting Carrot River, Sask., after the community faced extreme damage following a storm. Town of Carrot River
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says firefighters and emergency response team members are arriving in Carrot River, Sask., Tuesday to support the community after it faced extreme damage and power outages from storms.

The Town of Carrot River declared a state of emergency Monday and activated an emergency operations centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“A total of 19 Type One and Two firefighters, along with two members of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s (SPSA) Emergency Response Team, will be in the town today assisting with the removal of debris and providing other support as needed,” the SPSA said Tuesday.

Trending Now

It said an emergency services officer is also providing help in the community’s emergency operations centre.

The SPSA said the mobile command post is also being deployed in the community. It will act as a staging area and is equipped with tools and resources that can help workers in the area.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices