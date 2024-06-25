Tensions mount between citizens, developer and Dieppe over apartment project

Send this page to someone via email

Council chambers in Dieppe, N.B., were standing room only at a public consultation concerning a proposed apartment construction project on Monday evening.

Residents opposing the project filled the seats as they heard presentations from city staff and the developers of the project.

Councillors read 47 letters from residents opposing the project on Amirault street.

They oppose the project for many reasons, such as possible increases in traffic in the low density neighbourhood, the loss of mature trees on the lot where the five-storey building would be erected, the loss of privacy due to the building’s height and also it’s location next to the Our Lady of Calvary cemetery.

While a city spokesperson told Global News councillors and the mayor wouldn’t comment on the issue, councillor-at-large Corinne Godbout was clear on her stance at during the consultation.

“It seems to be it shouldn’t be high density, the (neighbourhood) should remain low density,” she said in French, before the crowd started applauding.

The surrounding neighbourhood largely consists of single or multi-family homes, like small duplexes.

The developer, Southwest Developments 2006 Ltd., is requesting four variances from council. For example, the building they are proposing will be 16.85 meters tall, while the maximum height allowed is currently 15 meters.

Louis Landry, who spoke on behalf of the developer, was met with jeers from the crowd when he read from a traffic report that indicated the impact on the community would be minimal.

Landry used the term “NIMBY syndrome” when speaking about the opponents’ objections. NIMBY is an acronym meaning “not in my backyard”, often used to refer to groups of citizens who oppose large housing developments near their homes.

Many in the crowd took issue with that characterization, including 21-year Nicholas Gaudet.

“It’s a classic line about Nimbyism,” Gaudet said. “At the end of the day for me it’s respecting the people who are buried there and the people who want to pay their respects to their loved ones. It’s not Nimbyism to me.”

Gaudet said a more central location in the city would be more appropriate for the project.

Council did not make any decisions at the public consultation. It will hear recommendations from the Planning Advisory Commission on the matter on August 21st.

On September 9th, council will either accept or reject those recommendations.

They could make a decision on the project or move to delay a decision further if they decide they need more information.