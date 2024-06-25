‘Multi-offence incident’ leads to arrest in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning for what police have described as a “multi-offence incident.”

Amid allegations of assault and obstruction, the man was arrested in a takedown that saw a heavy police presence on Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue and taken into custody.

“He was taken to hospital as a precaution and will remain in custody on the strength of outstanding B.C. warrants and this new investigation,” RCMP said in an emailed statement.

Further details will be made available later in the day.