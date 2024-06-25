Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

8 victims in random Winnipeg bear spray attack, including baby, toddler

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A Winnipeg man is in custody after a group of people — including a baby and a toddler who were with their mother — were victims of a random bear spray attack, police say.

The incident took place Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Young Street and Ellice Avenue.

Police said the eight victims were walking in the area when a man suddenly sprayed them and ran off. They were given medical treatment at the scene as police began to search the area.

Officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near Ellice and Sherbrook Street. After a short foot chase, the took him into custody with the use of a stun gun.

A 25-year-old faces a weapon possession charge as well as six counts of assault with a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba cracks down on criminal use of bear spray with new regulations'
Manitoba cracks down on criminal use of bear spray with new regulations
