8 victims in random Winnipeg bear spray attack, including baby, toddler

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a group of people — including a baby and a toddler who were with their mother — were victims of a random bear spray attack, police say.

The incident took place Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Young Street and Ellice Avenue.

Police said the eight victims were walking in the area when a man suddenly sprayed them and ran off. They were given medical treatment at the scene as police began to search the area.

Officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near Ellice and Sherbrook Street. After a short foot chase, the took him into custody with the use of a stun gun.

A 25-year-old faces a weapon possession charge as well as six counts of assault with a weapon.

