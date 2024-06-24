Some Calgary car washes re-open for business amid water restrictions

Some Calgary car washes have reopened for business despite requests from the city to remain closed amid water restrictions.

The City of Calgary set out water restrictions for businesses shortly after the water main break. It also sent carwash owners an urgent request by email on June 14. The email stated that given the severity of the situation, the city is “requesting you to cease your water use relating to business operations that are for the sole use of vehicles until further notice.”

The majority of car washes complied, but some are reopening.

Associated Car Wash in the city’s northeast was busy Monday with cab and other livery drivers taking advantage of the fact it had four of its six wash bays open.

Kallwant Singh, who works at Associated, told Global News he did his part for a few days but “had to reopen”.

“We closed for one week,” Singh said. “We closed two bays. (But then all) the neighbourhood car washes opened.”

View image in full screen Calgary car wash reopened. Global Calgary

Calgary cab driver Camran Shah took advantage of being able to wash his car after a long dirty week. He said he waited as long as he could.

“The last customer complained, ‘Your car is a little filthy and dirty,’ so I have to keep up with it. It’s part of my job. You don’t want to sit in a filthy car. I do understand what the city is going through and I do support that on a personal level but when it comes down to my job — what can I say?”

View image in full screen Car wash closed. Global Calgary

The northeast car wash wasn’t the only one open for business Monday.

Global News was able to spot others across the city, which were providing the service despite the city’s request. City officials didn’t have any concrete numbers as to how many car washes were operating but added that the request stands.

“We’re asking car washes to remain closed,” Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Susan Henry said. “Now is not the time to be washing cars.”

Henry said there is no order in place for carwashes to close — just a request — but the city is asking for cooperation.

The city email to car wash businesses stated it is “hopeful that [it] will not need to discontinue water service to you but given the urgency we are prepared to do so.”