Arrests yet to be made after suspected homicide and assault, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are reporting two separate incidents of violent crime in the city that killed one, and left another injured.

Early Sunday morning, officers got a report about an injured woman in the 500 block of Balmoral Street. When police found the victim, they said she had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died.

She has been identified as Norma Jean Sumner of Dauphin River First Nation, authorities said, and family notifications have been made.

Later that day around 8 p.m., officers were told about a 29-year-old man who had been assaulted in the 100 block of Ritchie Avenue. Multiple suspects ran away before police arrived, they said.

Authorities said the victim was found with serious injuries, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable.

Arrests have not been made in either of these cases, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.