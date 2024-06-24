Menu

Crime

Arrests yet to be made after suspected homicide and assault, Winnipeg police say

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 5:51 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are reporting two separate incidents of violent crime in the city that killed one, and left another injured. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are reporting two separate incidents of violent crime in the city that killed one, and left another injured. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg police are reporting two separate incidents of violent crime in the city that killed one, and left another injured.

Early Sunday morning, officers got a report about an injured woman in the 500 block of Balmoral Street. When police found the victim, they said she had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died.

She has been identified as Norma Jean Sumner of Dauphin River First Nation, authorities said, and family notifications have been made.

Later that day around 8 p.m., officers were told about a 29-year-old man who had been assaulted in the 100 block of Ritchie Avenue. Multiple suspects ran away before police arrived, they said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Authorities said the victim was found with serious injuries, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable.

Attending North District General Patrol officers located a 29-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers provided the victim with emergency medical care before the arrival of ambulance. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable. Multiple suspects fled before police arrived.

Arrests have not been made in either of these cases, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

