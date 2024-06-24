Menu

Economy

Alberta Energy Regulator projects 17% growth in oilsands production by 2033

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fort McKay First Nation and Suncor sign future oilsands development agreement'
Fort McKay First Nation and Suncor sign future oilsands development agreement
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 7, 2024) Fort McKay First Nation and Suncor Energy have partnered on a prospective oilsands lease development on the northeast corner of reserve lands. Morgan Black explains. – Mar 7, 2024
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it expects the province’s oilsands production to grow by more than 17 per cent by 2033.

The regulator released its annual forecast Monday.

It predicts production of raw bitumen — the thick, sticky oil found in Alberta’s oilsands region — will grow to four million barrels per day in 2033, up from the 3.4 million barrels per day that was produced last year.

Most of the growth is expected to come not from oilsands mines, but from in situ operations, which use steam to loosen up the oil deep below the surface of the earth.

The AER also predicts global oil prices will continue to rise, from a projected average of US$76 per barrel for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate for the current year to US$83.63 by 2033.

The regulator says it believes fossil fuels will still be an important part of the global energy mix a decade from now as society seeks to balance the energy transition with affordability and reliability concerns.

Click to play video: 'Calgary company bringing out of this world tech to Alberta’s oilsands'
Calgary company bringing out of this world tech to Alberta’s oilsands
© 2024 The Canadian Press

