Marc Savard joins Maple Leafs coaching staff

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Marc Savard was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach on Sunday.

The hiring completed head coach Craig Berube’s staff for the upcoming season.

Berube’s coaches includes associate Lane Lambert, assistant Mike Van Ryn, goaltending coach Curtis Sanford, and video coaches Jordan Bean and Sam Kim.

Savard joins the Maple Leafs after serving as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames last season, following two seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires.

Story continues below advertisement

During his two seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23) in Windsor, Savard guided the Spitfires to a record of 88-35-8-5 and an appearance in the OHL finals in 2022.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Ottawa native began his coaching career with the St. Louis Blues in 2019-20 before his tenure in Windsor.

As a player, Savard suited up in 807 regular season games and 25 playoff contests with the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins, collecting 706 points (207 goals, 499 assists). He made two NHL All-Star Game appearances (2008 and 2009) and captured one Stanley Cup championship with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Savard was drafted by the New York Rangers in the fourth round (91st overall) of the 1995 NHL Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.