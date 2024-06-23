SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Marc Savard joins Maple Leafs coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2024 5:25 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Marc Savard was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach on Sunday.

The hiring completed head coach Craig Berube’s staff for the upcoming season.

Berube’s coaches includes associate Lane Lambert, assistant Mike Van Ryn, goaltending coach Curtis Sanford, and video coaches Jordan Bean and Sam Kim.

Savard joins the Maple Leafs after serving as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames last season, following two seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘The accountability is on me’: Shanahan accepts responsibility for Maple Leafs playoff failure'
‘The accountability is on me’: Shanahan accepts responsibility for Maple Leafs playoff failure
Story continues below advertisement

During his two seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23) in Windsor, Savard guided the Spitfires to a record of 88-35-8-5 and an appearance in the OHL finals in 2022.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Ottawa native began his coaching career with the St. Louis Blues in 2019-20 before his tenure in Windsor.

As a player, Savard suited up in 807 regular season games and 25 playoff contests with the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins, collecting 706 points (207 goals, 499 assists). He made two NHL All-Star Game appearances (2008 and 2009) and captured one Stanley Cup championship with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Trending Now

Savard was drafted by the New York Rangers in the fourth round (91st overall) of the 1995 NHL Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices